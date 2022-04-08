Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, was reported to have passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022

One of the sons of the veteran actor, Ezra Adjeteyfio, has confirmed the news of their father's passing

Ezra revealed that he found the veteran lying unconscious in bed when he went to check on him in the morning

Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known for his role as TT in the hit Taxi Driver TV series, has passed away.

News of Adjeteyfio's passing popped up in the media on Friday, April 8, 2022. The initial reports suggested that his death might have been caused by a heart failure.

Following the news, one of the actor's sons, Ezra Adjeteyfio, has opened up on the circumstances surrounding the veteran actor's death.

Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio's son Ezra found him lifeless in bed Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

In a report on Graphic Showbiz, Ezra indicated that their father was found unconscious in his bed at their home at Ayikuma near Accra.

According the Ezra, he was the one who found his father lifeless and he could not just believe that he had passed on.

“We didn’t know he was dead, I was the one who went to his room to check on him only to find him dead on his bed. I could not believe it but that was the reality,” he was quoted to have said.

Speaking on the possible cause of his father's death, Ezra indicated that the veteran had been battling hypertension and diabetes adding that it was the latter illness that had troubled him the most.

“My dad has been battling hypertension and diabetes but it was the diabetes that was really worrying him so I believe that might have been the cause of his death," the report quoted him to have said.

Audio of TT begging for leftover food leaks after he received GHC50k from Bawumia

The death of Adjeteyfio comes Some months after an audio of a voice believed to be the actor found its way onto social media.

In the audio making rounds online, the actor was heard asking one MzGee to spare him some leftovers from her kitchen.

He stated his reason for asking for the food as neglect and the fact that he had invested all the monies he recently received from benevolent people.

