Star actress, Salma Mumin, has served Instagram feeds with a video showing off her backside and deluxe Ford Mustang

In the clip, she is seen sporting a leopard-themed top over female tights with stripes and six inches high heels

Fans of the entertainer have reacted to the video, with some saying ''she is hotter than fire''

Star actress, Salma Mumin, has released a video giving fans a peek into how she's spending her weekend with style as she makes boss moves in her luxurious Ford Mustang.

The Ghanaian entertainer flexed her sartorial credentials in the sensational clip, which has caused her frenzy on several social media feeds.

The first leg of the video spotlights her six inches high heels from down to her gorgeous hair-do. She sported a leopard-themed top and female tights with stripes.

Salma Mumin Shows Off Her Cute Backside and Powerful Ford Mustang in Video; Fans Scream. Photo credit: Salma Mumin

Minutes into the video, Salma Mumin is seen returning a hug from a man, as one lady captured the sweet moment on camera.

Sharing the Instagram clip with her followers, she said:

''5.7 feet on 6 inches for the day.''

Sweet social media reactions

Fans and colleague celebrities have gushed over her fashion sense and unblemished beauty.

Singer and presenter Mzbeldaily said:

''Good girl bad girl.''

Fan Wil.liaam commented:

''Classic ❤️❤️❤️and hot .''

Ama__shayla said:

''Hot hot ❤️❤️.''

