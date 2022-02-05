Pretty Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has left fans star-struck with sassy Instagram photos

The Perfect Picture movie star was photographed sporting a skintight dress with spaghetti straps that firmly held her hips

Many fans and colleague celebrities have gushed over the adorable photos with sweet remarks

Actress Joselyn Dumas has left fans star-struck with dazzling photos sporting a skintight dress with spaghetti straps and lovely accessories to complement her looks.

The Perfect Picture movie star, who effortlessly garners attention because of her eye-catching hourglass figure, flaunted her beauty in the skintight dress that firmly held her hips.

From the ambiance in the photos, Joselyn Dumas was out to decompress from the week's stress. She shared two visuals in all, with one having loud music playing.

Joselyn Dumas: Actress Leaves Fans Star-Struck with Dazzling Photos; Many Shout. Photo credit: Joselyn Dumas

Source: Instagram

Her caption, ''stars shine brightest at night'', indicates that there was never a dull moment during the occasion.

Many fans and colleague celebrities have gushed over the adorable photos with sweet remarks.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade reacted:

''Oshii.''

Sparkle.o_51 said:

''My woman crush.''

Aygiftedhands added:

''My celebrity crush❤️.''

Rl_lumelezi commented:

''I love you beautiful.''

Joselyn Dumas replied:

''@rl_lumelezi Right back at you!''

Sweeth360 said:

''This outfit is bringing Jennifer Adams Vibe in the second season with the Vice President. Can't wait for the new Adams Apple storyline. ''Shirley what's taking so long.''

Almarwestgold commented:

''Check out the gorgeous and outstanding Joselyn ❤️.''

Last_chanz asked:

''Oh God, when do I get to meet this awesome lady.''

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Joselyn Dumas has dazzled in photos she released on her social media handle.

In her post on Instagram sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was spotted at what looks like an event.

She was seen wearing a red outfit which fit her so well as she sported her usual beautiful smile.

The Adams Apples actress complemented her looks with a black handbag and matching colour of high heels.

After posting the photo, the Ghana Jollof actress captioned it:

"On top of the day. Thank You"

Lady in orange - Sandra Ankobiah dazzles in 5 beautiful photos

Speaking about spectacular photos, YEN.com.gh reported that beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and brand influencer, Sandra Ankobiah, has once again turned heads online with her sassy photos which she dropped on her IG handle.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of Ankobiah, she was spotted dazzling in what looked like an orange outfit with a bag to match.

She complimented her outfit and bag with the same colour of handbag and expensive-looking Chanel earrings.

Source: YEN.com.gh