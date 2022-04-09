Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been spotted in a new video enjoying quality time with a mystery lady

In the video, the Taking Over hitmaker was seen enjoying the lady's company as they had fun, danced to music and laughed

Shatta Wale was in the news recently when it was alleged that his relationship with Elfreda had hit the rocks

Multiple award-winning dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known by the stage name Shatta Wale, has found love again days after ending his relationship.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen in the company of pretty lady as they danced.

While enjoying each other's company, the lady locked lips with the Ayoo hitmaker who was beaming with smiles.

After locokng lips, Shatta Wale and the mystery lady decided to dance to some songs as they stood inside what looked like a living room.

