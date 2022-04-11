News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that multiple award-winning celebrity makeup artist, Mzl4wson known in real life as Valerie Lawson has tied the knot.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The makeup artist is said to have gotten married to the love of her life in a private ceremony in Accra.

First videos from the private traditional marriage ceremony have popped up on social media and it is going viral.

The video showed the affable makeup artist and stylist slaying in her regal Kente as she got made up for the big day.

Celebrity Makeup Artist Mzl4wson and husband. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera for her photos to be taken.

Reports have it that the beautician got married to her long time boyfriend believed to be called Kojo Steve Austin on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh