Strongman's daughter, Baby Simona, has warmed hearts on social media with a new video on Instagram

The video shows the two-year-old saying a prayer for her mother, Nana Ama, to get better from a sickness

Simona's video has stirred heartwarming reactions from social media users who have been impressed with her

Rapper Strongman's daughter, Simona Ama Ahyia Osei, has once again proven herself to be a very smart kid whose behaviour mimics that of an adult.

The latest from Baby Simona is that she has just turned herself into a pastor to pray for her mother who she said was feeling unwell.

In a video sighted on her Instagram page, Simona stood in front of her mother who was sitting on a sofa.

With her eyes closed, the two-year-old placed her left hand on the mother's forehead and started praying.

"In the mighty name of Jesus. God, I commit mummy to your hands. God heal her from every sickness. Amen!," she said with her mother shouting amen.

All through her prayer, Simona had her right clenched in a fist form while making gestures like an adult praying.

Baby Simona's video warms hearts

Simona's prayer for her mother has warmed hearts online with many people hailing her. Below are some of the reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh.

_asantewaaaa_ said:

"This is so cute ❤️❤️❤️."

aboagyepdacosta said:

"Naaaaa this kid is too intelligent for her age…Woow…please don’t force any future profession on her..allow her to explore..her intelligence is beyond par."

simonastrongfanpage said:

"What Simona cannot do does not exist pass it onnnn❤️❤️."

grace.a.gyimah said:

"Such a precious little one. God bless you ❤️."

ofranklina said:

"She’s soo brilliant ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.Akwadaa Nyame ."

baby_naa__ said:

"Simona now you need your own reality show aww my smart baby❤️."

abena_mello said:

"Amen. Eiiiii, if my baby is not smart like Simona, then I don't like oooo. ."

Source: YEN.com.gh