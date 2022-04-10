A-Plus is celebrating the birthday of his beautiful wife Akosua Vee who currently resides in the United Kingdom

Akosua Vee was born on April 10 and in the video she was seen feeling herself and flaunting her stunning beauty

Akosua Vee is a celebrated fashion blogger and she has been married to A-Plus for almost eight years

Ghanaian rapper and social commentator, Kwame A-Plus, has showed his romantic side on his wife's, birthday.

A-Plus' wife, Akosua Vee, is celebrating her birthday on Sunday, April 10, 2022, and Instagram is buzzing with her photos.

The controversial political commentator has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife with a lovely video.

Akosua Vee: A-Plus celebrates wife's birthday with lovely video (Photo credit: Instagram/Akosua Vee and A-Plus)

Source: Instagram

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, A-Plus was seen gushing over her beauty.

His caption read:

Happy birthday medofopa. Wo ho yɛ fɛ ankasa Wanim da hɔ sɛ asphalt

Fans join A-Plus to wish his wife happy birthday

A-Plus' followers have also taken to the comment section to celebrate her with awesome messages

hassanafuseinimumin:

If my future husband can't write all this for me erh I am not doing again wanim da ho so asphalt

sir_waa:

@kwameaplus Bro Kwame and his captions happy birthday Mrs plus God’s blessings

juiscy_vibez:

Happy birthday baby girl

ritaabokua9

Happy birthday Mrs. Plus ❤️❤️❤️❤️....age gracefully

Source: YEN.com.gh