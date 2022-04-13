Singer Mzbel has spoken after Afia Schwar revealed she hates her and will throw a party if Mzbel dies

Mzbel says she would not want to associate herself with Afia's drama because it is an embarrassing thing at her age

Afia has said she hated Mzbel with so much passion for issues, including her blackmailing former president John Mahama

The two were formerly good friends but for various reasons cited by Afia, they no longer see eye for eye

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has reacted after Afia Schwar said publicly that she hates her and cannot wait for Mzbel to die for her to throw a party.

Afia Schwar has said she hated Mzbel with so much party for some things the singer did against her.

In a response to that Mzbel has described Afia’s behaviour as an embarrassing drama at her age.

Mzbel indicated that she would not want to associate herself with such drama because she is mature and has more important things to do with her time.

Fans supports Mzbel’s stance

Mzbel’s post has got many fans reacting in her favour. Some of them have criticised Afia for her comments, while others have pronounced blessings on Mzbel.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Afia Schwar explains why she hates Mzbel with passion

Afia had said in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh that she rarely uses the word “hate”, therefore, for her to say that about Mzbel means she really means her word.

She said she hates Mzbel because she blackmailed John Mahama.

However, this is a new twist to Afia’s explanation for hating Mzbel.

Formerly, she claimed Mzbel slept with some of her boyfriends she introduced to her, therefore, Mzbel is not a good friend.

Afia also claimed that Mzbel stole some documents from her, and so she ended their friendship because she would not keep a thief as friend.

