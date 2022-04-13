Actress and media personality, Afia Schwar, has said that she hates her former bestie, Mzbel, with passion

Controversial Ghanaian actress and media personality, Afia Schwar, has said that she hates her former best friend, Mzbel, with so much passion.

Afia revealed that the hatred she has for Mzbel is so strong that she will throw a party to celebrate if Mzbel dies.

According to Afia, she rarely uses the word “hate”, therefore, for her to say that about Mzbel means she really means her word.

She was speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, as seen in a video by YEN.com.gh.

According to Afia Schwar, Mzbel blackmailed former president John Mahama, and for that reason, she hates her.

This is a new twist to Afia’s explanation for hating Mzbel. Formerly, she claimed Mzbel slept with some of her boyfriends she introduced to her, therefore, Mzbel is not a good friend.

Afia also claimed that Mzbel stole some documents from her, and so she ended their friendship because she would not keep a thief as a friend.

Fans angry with Afia Schwar's comments on Mzbel

Afia's comments on Mzbel have been described as harsh and unnecessary by some social media users who have reacted to the video.

Some called Afia a liar for claiming their fight is now about Mahama.

Others also wrote that if anyone would die first, Afia will be the one.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

semifrankcoff: "Now afia,not because Mzbel snatched your boyfriend, but because of Mahama, this is a very big lie,boi."

efia_tilapia_putinwaa: "One thing I know about God, which always makes me happy is when God wants to bless you he doesn't take permission from haters and lovers before he bless you. And this makes him God Almighty. So either you hate her or love her you are not God."

ginaboateng46: "You hate your fellow human being with passion? Who do u think you are smh may God forgive you."

marifresh_ghana: "Her children will suffer for this. it sad."

gold.ilocks50: "When choosing friends we should be careful. Witchcrafts comes in different ways."

cecil4christ: "Mzbel says you stinks like public toilet."

