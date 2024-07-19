Lydia Forson has opened up about her issues with fibroid, which landed her in an emergency ward and almost took her life

The actress shared her painful life-threatening story as part of this year's Fibroid Awareness Month

She said she feared sharing her story, concerned about how it might play out in the media

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has recounted her ten-year battle with fibroid as part of this year's Fibroid Awareness Month.

In a post on X, the actress said she lived in severe pain throughout her journey but didn't get tested because of her ignorance about the condition.

The multiple-award-winning actress said she was afraid of sharing her story but has been mesmerised by the love she has received since going public with her condition.

Lydia Forson almost died

Research suggests that between 20 and 50 per cent of women in their reproductive ages currently have fibroids, and up to 77 per cent will develop fibroids sometime during their childbearing years.

Lydia Forson disclosed that she lived in pain for ten years and didn't seek help until a life-threatening episode. She said,

For years I was in severe pain, sometimes so paralyzing I couldn’t move. It wasn’t until I ended up in emergency and blanked out, that I knew something was wrong. And when doctors ran the test, they discovered I had fibroids.

The Ghanaian actress, who is known for her advocacy on public and women's issues, established that initial medical engagements increased her fears about the condition until she sought a second opinion.

"The first doctor almost gave me no hope at all. Suggesting even that I go out and find anyone to have a baby with," she remarked.

She used her journey to inspire women to be strong and learn from her victorious battle.

