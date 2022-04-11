Young Ghanaian businessman, Kojo Jones, and the wife, Raychel Jones, have held a thanksgiving event for their wedding

The lovely couple engaged in beautiful lovey-dovey moments at the event and this has got many reacting

Some have admired the couple and wished that they would also have loved ones like Raychel and Kojo

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video containing the wedding thanksgiving ceremony of Kojo Jones and his wife Raychel Jones has popped up and fans are in love.

The adorable young couple is seen at the plush ceremony looking like angels in their white attire.

They were all over each other with their lovey-dovey moves, and Kojo Jones especially could not take his eyes off the wife.

A collage of Kojo Jones and wife. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Source: Instagram

The video is sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Raychel, on the other hand, really loves to be pampered as she placed her hand in the husband’s palm and turns her body around.

She later whispered something into the husband’s ears and the two kissed beautifully.

Video excites fans

The video has got many people reacting and admiring the young couple.

Some people wished to be in their shoes, and even questioned God when they would also find their own love.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mawey_na: “When the sun.the light.the hits the awww.. it's gonna be beautiful.”

brownskinsane: “Now I just want to knock them so is it bad to be single?”

abynaaemprez: “woni sika a wosee kelewele ma jaundice.”

m3lanin_gurl: “The lady head dey sweet am, i swear.”

estmawu23gmail.com2: “I love the girlish in the lady.”

angieo_angie: “He should never cheat on her for life.”

setinagem: “The lady is so cute.”

gideonkboahen: “Dis peoples make love sweet oo.”

official_avatar4: “Woow great.”

_nanah_xx: “Love ooo chineke…am I not your daughter.”

kumi.gold1: “The lady is so adorable.”

hawa.hilda: “So simple and classy.”

maur.maur: “Simple and beautiful lady.”

jefhardy247: “The rich guys always marry the prettiest ladies.”

maccarthy348: “The girl is soo decent when it comes to how she dress just love her for that.”

akosuah_queenie_: “@kojojones is the happiest man now cos love catch him.”

Source: YEN.com.gh