Black Sherif is making massive waves with his new song Kwaku The Traveller which is breaking boundaries

In yet another feather in his cap, the First Sermon hitmaker's new song was featured in an NBA game

Black Sherif's Second Sermon also made it into the NBA after it was played during a 2022 All-Star game

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong famed as Black Sherif is in the news for all the right reasons over his Kwaku The Traveller hit song.

In a new twist of excitement and good news, the musician's song made it to the home ground of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

A pregame rotation between Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trailblazers saw Black Sherif's song blasting through the speakers as fans of the two NBA teams jammed to it.

Photos of Black Sherif. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The song was heard everywhere while players from both teams warmed up for the game which ended in the home teams's favor.

Dallas Mavericks outclassed Trailblazers and ended up thrashing them 128:78.

Black Sherif is currently breaking boundaries with his latest song, Kwaku The Traveller which is already setting and breaking records.

The song rose to become the most Shazammed song of the week and it is also topping charts in many African countries including Ghana and Nigeria.

Black Sherif Goes Global Second Sermon Remix Plays At 2022 NBA All-Star Playoffs; Video Drops

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, went global months ago after his monster hit tune ‘Second Sermon’ remix was played at the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

The song, which features Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, the African giant, has been a groundbreaking tune since its release in December 2021.

During the 2022 NBA All-Stars Playoffs over the weekend, the “Second Sermon” song took over the arena at a loud volume where some spectators were heard mumbling away with the lyrics.

Socialite Sheena Gakpe Remakes Kwaku The Traveller Challenge In Funny Video

Pretty Ghanaian socialite, actress and model, Sheena Gakpe has taken over social media with her own remake of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller performance.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Sheena was seen standing in front of a beautiful edifice.

She decided to join the recent trend which saw social media users remaking Black Sherif's 3Music Awards live performance of his recently-released song, Kwaku The Traveller.

Source: YEN.com.gh