Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, dazzled on Saturday in a gorgeous matching ensemble as she revealed her smooth thighs

The Ghanaian fashion designer and mompreneur shared a sizzling image donning an outfit consisting of different colours

Fans could not contain their admiration for her beauty and sense of fashion, as many left sweet messages under her Instagram post

Ghanaian fashion designer and entrepreneur, Tracy Osei, does not show up on social media every day but slays with style and class when she pops up in captivating photos.

The mompreneur and wife of Kennedy Osei, the General Manager of Despite Media, turned heads with new photos hours after uploading captivating birthday images on Instagram on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

On Saturday, April 16, the Ghanaian mom shared a sensational photo as she revealed parts of her body.

She went the moderate route as she kept it simple and classy with an ensemble consisting of different colours.

Tracy Osei enhanced her looks with hair extensions and makeup that perfectly blended with her complexion. She wore a charming smile for the moment.

Fans could not contain their admiration for her beauty and sense of fashion, as many left sweet messages under her Instagram post.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Emeliaasare9 commented:

''Nice one I love it.''

April_veri_own said:

''A glorious b'day Mrs.''

Juneveriown_ commented:

''Just beautiful.''

Bridalsdiarygh

''Beautiful.''

