A teaser of the much-awaited music video of music prodigy Black Sherif has been spotted on social media

The video saw the now-popular musician walking across what looked like a marshy land while holding a suitcase

Black Sherif is currently the most-talked-about musician in Ghana following the release of his Kwaku The Traveller song

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video believed to have been culled from the yet-to-be-released music video of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller hit song has popped up on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Black Sherif, known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong, was seen walking in vast marshy land.

He was seen holding what looked like a travelling bag to depict the title of the song which is making waves in Ghana and beyond.

Photos of Black Sherif. Source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The video saw Black Sherif wearing all-black attire as he walked the field which had no other person around.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another part of the video showed a tattoo on the hand of Black Sherif which had the inscription of arguably Ghana's hottest song, "Kwaku The Traveller" in black ink.

The First and Second Sermon crooner was seen holding on to some dried branches of a tree as the camera zoomed out on his visible tattoo.

Black Sherif, in yet another part of the video was seen stationary as he stood by the travelling bag with his hands raised to almost his chest level.

Fans React To The Video

Many fans and followers of Black Sherif took to the comment section to react to the video believed to be the official visuals of Kwaku The Traveller.

guvnajeffrey came in with the comment:

"Grammys we are here"

ohemaa_akua_ahenkan quizzed:

")k) henfa?"

yasberry_pinklipcream also wrote:

"That’s nice"

aniesbrushes wrote in Twi:

"Wode no a, wode asem, a few can relate"

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko Says Kwaku The Traveller Is An Unholy Song (Video)

In a related development, outspoken Ghanaian Gospel musician and preacher, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has described Black Sherif’s latest hit song ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ as a song from witches.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on a radio show and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Evangelist Nyarko downplayed Black Sherif's song when it was brought to his attention.

The radio show host played the song on the show and noted that it was the hottest song in the country at the moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh