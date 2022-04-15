Nadia Buari: Video of Actress Singing King Promise’s Twi Song Word For Word Amazes Fans
- Loveable actress, Nadia Buari, has got fans hailing her over a video singing King Promise's song word for word
- She sang the song with so much ease that even an Akan would find it hard to do so due to the lyrics
- The video has triggered massive responses from Nadia's fans with some of them calling her a real goddess
Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has stunned fans with a video singing King Promise’s Anadwo song word for word.
That song makes use of deep and complicated Twi words, but Nadia was able to sing and get the lyrics so right.
The songs talks about how King Promise will not waste time to express deep love for his lover when they meet.
The song described the lover as a sweet pawpaw under which tree a long stick lies for plucking.
She showed with her hands and facial expression that she was really enjoying what she was doing and this has got other people praising Nadia.
Fans react to Nadia’s video
The video has got many people commenting on it. Some were so amazed that Nadia could speak such deep Twi. To others, she is a goddess.
See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:
yaaellen_: "Is your twi forrrr me.”
princessspizy: “This languages feels sooo cool Pretty Nadia.”
machenryz353: “You have a very beautiful smile.”
theresa_enahoro: “You're just gorgeous ma'am happy Sunday.”
chinma_harley: “Ur hair for me.”
wayonlee: “She’s just a goddess.”
aklakuhayford: “you look good in Black Hair.”
iam_sadikamalaika: “Soo sweet.”
shaibumusawilson: “The most prettiest Queen angel!.”
sbmchibuzor1: “Beautiful angel wey no get wahala.”
glamapparelsfashion: “Enjoyed watching this.”
ellesladys_wigs: “Multi talented.”
Nadia Buari flaunts her ultramodern bathroom
Meanwhile, Nadia Buari and her mother, Caddy Buari, earlier warmed the hearts of fans with a beautiful video of them dancing together.
This time, the forever young mother and her charming daughter did not dance in their living room as usual, but rather in their bathroom.
The video of the plush bathroom got many people deeply admiring Nadia's riches and modesty.
