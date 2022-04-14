A recent University of Johannesburg graduate took to social media to announce the news of bagging his engineering degree

In the inspiring Twitter post, @makofan3 revealed that becoming an engineer was inspired by his father

Scores of cyber citizens engaged with the post, congratulating the young gent on his new qualification

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Education is our passport to the future and a recent University of Johannesburg graduate has secured his. Inspired Saffas poured in congratulations on a young man's recent academic milestones as he followed in the footsteps of his father.

Online user @makofan3 took to Twitter to share images from his graduation as he collected his engineering degree after years of hard work and dedication.

Peeps showed love to a man who recently bagged his engineering degree. Image: @makofan3/Twitter

Source: UGC

He proudly captioned the post:

“Engineer like my father.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Such a pivotal moment in life will always be a time to celebrate a hard-working student’s accomplishments and the exciting things that lay ahead in their futures. The news had social media abuzz with excitement as peeps congratulated the University of Johannesburg graduate.

Check out the post and some of the comments below:

@johny_theblessd reacted:

“I say congratulations.”

@ZwaneNokwazi said:

“Congratulations futhi uyabukeka.”

@noni_mfusi wrote:

“From a complete stranger to another: Congratulations fellow UJ Alumni and o montle my gosh.”

@BathatheMajor_2 responded:

“Congrats. I wanna be like you but maths is nyising me.”

@Modise_Phumo84 shared:

“I don't know you but I'm proud.”

@sanelem21252712 reacted:

“Like a beast! Congrats and all the best for the journey ahead.”

Many feel for engineering graduate who sells oranges

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that South Africans shared ideas as they sought to help a local jobless graduate. The guy is a chemical engineering graduate but he is struggling to find a job.

As posted by Kulani on Twitter, the guy can be seen with a placard around his neck, saying he pleads with anyone who can help him get a job. The guy also sells oranges on a busy road. Generous South Africans are already sharing contacts and job offers from the engineering sector.

YEN.com.gh is attracted to this viral post and we select a few courageous reactions from touched locals. @KulaniCool wrote on his page:

“Help a graduate.”

Source: YEN.com.gh