Ghanaian actor and musician, Lil Win, has marked clocking 35 years old with style in contemporary and traditional ensembles

The Kumawood actor uploaded several portraits showing his sense of style to mark his birthday Friday, April 15

Fans and followers of the award-winning actor have gushed over his looks as they wished him well

Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, known popularly as Lil Win, has marked clocking 35 years old with style in contemporary and traditional outfits.

The Ghanaian actor made his new milestone public with stunning photos donning a Kente cloth on Friday, April 15.

Photos of actor Lil Win. Source: Lil Win

Source: Instagram

The 35-year-old actor subsequently splashed several portraits in modern and traditional ensembles that included a suit and three pieces African wear.

The Abusua Bone movie star credited God for his new age as he captioned one of the photos.

''3ye Adom,'' meaning ''It’s by His grace and favor. I'm +1 today,'' he said.

Celebrities and fans of the actor have wished him well. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Singer Sisterdeborah commented:

''Happy birthday ♥️ More wins!''

Singer Drcryme said:

''Happy birthday, Nana. More wins.''

Nautycagh commented:

''Happy birthday, big bro. More life more wins.

Fashionable_jizil said:

''Happy birthday.''

Fadasarkcess commented:

''Happy birthday living legend.''

Doreen_osei said:

''More blessings.''

Chizzy_arbenarh_viperlyn commented:

''Happy birthday, dear. May the good Lord bless your new age.''

Hanihandrin1 said:

''Happy birthday. More life, brother. May you grow to see your great grand children❤️❤️ happy birthday.''

SammyNash commented:

''You've kind of gained weight. Or my eyes. Looking dapper. Happy birthday.''

Source: YEN.com.gh