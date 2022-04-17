Son of Shatta Wale's manager, Bulldog, has shown his music talent in a video shared by his father online

The 9-year-old is seen dancing and singing with his father while showing that he has got real swag

The video was shared by Bulldog himself to mark his 40th birthday which he celebrated recently with his wife and four children

A video of Bulldog’s son displaying beautiful dance moves with his father, has surfaced online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Bulldog’s nine-year-old son, whom he only refers to as Senior Bulldog, is seen freely dancing and singing.

His voice is not heard as the video was recorded in slow motion, but Senior Bulldog was all excited and showed that he has real swag.

His father stood behind him and also tried to make the same moves his son made.

At a point, it seems Bulldog paused to watch his son and to admire him so much.

If the boy decides to go into music, it won’t be surprising because his father has vast knowledge in music and in artiste management.

Photos of Bulldog’s wife and four children drop for the first time

Earlier, Bulldog, who is also Shatta Wale’s manager, for the first time, shared photos of his wife and four children.

The photos really surprised a lot of his fans on social media who did not know that Bulldog had such a wonderful family.

This is due to the fact that he does not share photos of his family as he keeps that part of his life on low key or completely off social media.

His first child, a girl, is seen so tall in the photo and almost of the same height as the father.

The experienced music man shared the photos to mark his 40th birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh