A new video of Afia Schwar's wedding with her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwa, in 2016, has dropped online

The video shows how Abrokwa decided to play special tunes for his wife himself during the reception

In the video, Afia Schwar's friend Tracey Boakye was around to help her with the choice of dresses for the ocassion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Another video showing some highlights of controversial actress Afia Schwar’s wedding, has dropped online and fans can’t keep calm.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Schwar and the husband, Lawrence Abrokwa, were seen at the reception grounds with Abrokwa taking over the music.

He was seen actively playing the drum and keyboard to get a special tune for his wife who could not stop dancing and wriggling her waist of the dancefloor.

A collage of Afia Schwar with Abrokwa and Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @tutugyaguonline/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The video also shows behind the scenes in the hotel where Afia lodged for wedding with her close friend Tracey Boakye around.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Tracey is seen in a white attire designed in a way that the top of her chest laid bare for all to see.

At one point, Afia and husband were seen dressed like twins in their white attire with Gye Nyame symbol.

At another point, she is seen rocking a beautiful blue ballgown that got her looking so gorgeous for her big day.

Fans react to Afia’s video

The video has got many people reacting to it. Most of them seem not to be impressed by Afia’s dressing. Others also had their own issues with the video.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

king_loulau: “Just 6yrs ago? Feels like a lifetime ago.”

sikabaa_fabrics_: “But Abrokwa na oye fine paaa ooooo ahhh since he knows how to play instruments yi he can join some live band bi to keep him busy.”

mzzbarnor_official: “wedding of the century color blocking nkoaa.”

mak_kete: “Loan wedding is Fufu funu teeth and laughter for me including her Ukraine crown.”

fine_wine_guichard: “Beginning of life, they always talk like their where rich from the beginning, look at them their have forgotten so easily that they were once like some people , eiiii people become rich and they start at poor people, forgetting where they are coming from. Boi.”

h3elomooto: “Abrokwa is fine .. but who wouldn’t take over the instruments when all your meals and expenses are paid for.”

la_liz_gh: “Afia looks like a Red Cross nurse.”

linda.adjei: “Eiih Abrokwah our wife and Schwer our husband the good old days.”

maameiv: “Beautiful! The way she happy no ong! It's sad it ended that way.”

obaa_ama123: “Shw3 ni dressing as3 obiaa )w) red cross society.”

im_thick_abyna: “I'm speechless.”

kekyerepapabi30: “So does it mean she got married 3tyms?? Cos eeiii”

yaa_golden_queen: "This be the real our day."

Throwback Video of Actress' Wedding Reception with Ex-Husband Abrokwa Resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a throwback video of the wedding reception between Afia Schwar and her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwa.

In the video, Afia is seen in a yellow dress and a pair of white ‘camboo’, and completed her bridal looks with a huge silver-plaited crown on her head.

Afia was seen joyously dancing and jumping to hug her husband, and while doing so, she kept holding her crown to ensure it does not fall off.

Fans criticised her for the video and said Afia would have called someone poor if they were to hold such an event.

Source: YEN.com.gh