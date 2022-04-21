Ghanaian music stalwarts Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have met up in France ahead of the Paris In Accra Concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video sighted on Instagram, the Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are spotted exchanging pleasantries after bumping into each other. The two pulled out their arms for a handshake.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy looked quite excited to have met each other at the venue.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have linked up in France Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The meeting of the two musicians happens to be their first public interaction in almost two years following their fallout in August 2020.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy fall out over Angel Town 'slap' at Black Love concert

It will be recalled Sarkodie and Stonebwoy got involved in bitter banter after the latter was accused of attacking the former's manager, Angel Town.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Stonebwoy was alleged to have slapped Angel Town following a disagreement between them during Sarkodie's Black Love Virtual Concert at the Independence Square in Accra.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday, August 10, 2020, when Stonebwoy and other artistes billed to perform at the concert went for rehearsals.

Stonebwoy was reported not to be happy he had to wait for a long time to do his session despite arriving on schedule.

It led to a disagreement which subsequently escalated into a scuffle between him and Angel who allegedly sustained injuries in his eye.

Sarkodie subsequently took Stonebwoy off the concert even though he apologised to Angel Town while bitterly complaining that he had not hit Angel intentionally.

But from all indications, the two seem to have patched up their differences.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh