Efia Odo Causes Stir At Kwesi Arthur's Son Of Jacob Album Listening With Her Too Revealing Dress (Video)
Actress and social media influencer Efia Odo, known in private life as Andrea Owusu, has got tongues wagging after stepping out in a revealing outfit.
Efia Odo was one of the many stars who came out to support rapper Kwesi Arthur at the listening party of his upcoming album, Son of Jacob.
Appearing at the venue, the actress wore a black-coloured jumpsuit which was divided into two parts. While the part from her waist downwards was normal, the top was meshy which allowed people to see through it.
The revealing dress virtually showed Odo's chest, shoulders, and other parts in a bare form.
Watch the video below:
Efi Odo's dress at Kwesi Arthur's album listening stirs reactions
mcbrownshatta
She's the reason guys don't respect women or lady's anymore... such a disrespectful dressing
iamniisaki
Why didn't she go there topl*ss rather?
