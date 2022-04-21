Actress and social media influencer Efia Odo, known in private life as Andrea Owusu, has got tongues wagging after stepping out in a revealing outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Efia Odo was one of the many stars who came out to support rapper Kwesi Arthur at the listening party of his upcoming album, Son of Jacob.

Appearing at the venue, the actress wore a black-coloured jumpsuit which was divided into two parts. While the part from her waist downwards was normal, the top was meshy which allowed people to see through it.

Efia Odo's dress to Kwesi Arthur's listening party has caused a stir

Source: Instagram

The revealing dress virtually showed Odo's chest, shoulders, and other parts in a bare form.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Watch the video below:

Efi Odo's dress at Kwesi Arthur's album listening stirs reactions

mcbrownshatta

She's the reason guys don't respect women or lady's anymore... such a disrespectful dressing

iamniisaki

Why didn't she go there topl*ss rather?

Source: YEN.com.gh