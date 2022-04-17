Award-winning rapper Medikal has been spotted hanging out with his daughter, Island Frimpong

The father and daughter were seen twinning in black baseball caps as they celebrated Easter at home

Medikal and Island's photos have warmed the hearts of social media users many of whom have shared lovely reactions

AMG rapper and husband of Fella Makafui, Medikal, has shared lovely photos with his daughter Island Frimpong as they celebrated Easter.

In the photos posted on his Instagram page, the reigning VGMA rapper of the year is seen holding Island in his bosom and smiling heartily.

While Medikal wore a basketball top over a white long-sleeved t-shirt, Island wore a white with flower patterns drawn on the surface of it.

The father and daughter rocked the same baseball cap, a black-coloured Boomplay cap with the inscription 'Cross Roads' written in front of it. The post also showed Island in other poses with her father.

Sharing the photos, Medikal described his daughter as his twinnie while wishing his fans a happy Easter celebration.

"Happy Easter from my twinie and I @islandfrimpong ," the rapper's caption read.

Medikal and Island's photos warm hearts

The lovely photos of Medikal and his daughter have warmed hearts online. Many of the rapper's followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Below are some of the messages which have been sighted under the post by YEN.com.gh:

Medikal's wife Fella Makafui (fellamakafui) wondered:

"Waaww where is Island’s mother ??."

nhanhayawlil saw similarities between the father and daughter:

"Like Father Like Daughter ❤️."

amg_medikal_billions described the photo as nice:

"Nice pic."

youngdellyamg said:

"Stubborn proud family ❤️✊."

Medikal celebrates his 28th birthday at home with Fella, other friends

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Medikal had celebrated his 28th birthday with a simple balloon party at home.

The rapper was with his dear wife, Fella Makafui, their daughter Island Frimpong, and two other friends in the video.

Medikal is known to be rich man, therefore, holding such a simple birthday party shows how modest he is.

