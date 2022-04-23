Renowned gospel musician Luigi Maclean has tied the knot in a simple and beautiful wedding ceremony

Luigi Maclean got married to his heartthrob Rachel Selasie with Joe Mettle and others in attendance

Photos and a video from the singer's wedding have popped up stirring loads of congratulations from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian gospel musician Luigi Maclean has got married in a simple but beautiful wedding, YEN.com.gh can report.

The Oguama singer got married to his beautiful-looking partner Rachel Selasie, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Details of the wedding are quite sketchy but a video from the couple's ceremony has just surfaced on social media.

Gospel singer Luigi Maclean has tied the knot with Rachel Selasie Photo source: @lois_hype, @joemettle

Source: Instagram

The video shared on Instagram by fellow gospel singer Joe Mettle shows the newlyweds in their wedding outfits and posing for pictures. While the bride wore a white wedding gown, Maclean rocked a black suit for the special day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A part of the video shows Joe Mettle in a turquoise-looking suit taking pictures with Maclean and his wife.

Sharing the video, Mettle who is a close friend of Maclean congratulated the couple on their nuptials.

"Congratulations to my people Mr and Mrs Maclean …. @luigimaclean @rach_selasie."

Later, YEN.com.gh also sighted some photos from the wedding. Swipe below to see.

Congratulations pour in for Maclean and his wife

The video from Joe Mettle has got many people sending their congratulatory messages to the couple.

winnie_mensah said:

"Congratulations Rachel @rach_selasie."

akosuadf said:

"Oh my goooosh congrats @luigimaclean ."

ronastygee said:

"Omo, my crush got hitched, congratulations Mr and Mrs, wishing you all the bliss and blessings of marriage ."

ahenkan_manuel

"Like he has also gone for Selasi ..... congrats."

the_lady_boss_jkv said:

"Awww, congratulations to them, such a beautiful couple ❤️."

Woman Marries Her Son's School Roommate's Father After They Met on Facebook, Photos Melt Hearts

In other wedding news, a young lady Fehintola Da Silva has melted hearts on social media as she shared how her mother wedded her brother's roommate's father.

Capturing the key moments in narration with photos, Fehintola shared on TikTok that her mother met her man on Facebook in 2020.

They fell in love and eventually walked down the aisle in 2021. Her brother happens to be a student of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state.

Source: YEN.com.gh