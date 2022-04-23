The wedding of Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah has come off successfully, YEN.com.gh can report.

Edwina, one of the daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Kwabena, the son of GIHOC Distelleries CEO Maxwell Kofi Jumah, came off on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Even thought it was an even with tight security as earlier reported, YEN.com.gh got some exclusive photos.

Aliko Dangote was a guest at the wedding of Akufo-Addo'sdaughter, Edwina Photo source :@sweet_maame_adwoa

The photos sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa show Nigerian businessman and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote among guests at the wedding.

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah wedding

The couple's wedding dominated headlines even before the day. This was after information emerged online that a strict security arrangement had been put in place for the ceremony.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, guests for the wedding were reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to get their invitation. They were also made to agree to a strict no-photo policy.

The wedding was held at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern region

