Lawyer Amanda Clinton has got married to an international pilot, Jean-Paul Amegashie, in a traditional marriage ceremony in Accra

Photos and a video from Amanda and Jean-Paul's simple but elegant ceremony on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, have just surfaced online

The lovely couple is expected to completed their marriage ceremony with a wedding on Saturday

Renowned lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton, the Head of Chambers at Clinton Consultancy, has got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony

Clinton got married to Jean-Paul Amegashie, an international pilot, in an intimate garden ceremony on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Accra. The ceremony had a few family and friends in attendance.

A video and photos from the couple's simple but classy 'engagement' ceremony show Amanda rocking a blue-coloured kente dress.

Amanda who is the first female to contest for the presidency of GFA looked elegant in her outfit and she was all smiling.

Photos from the ceremony which have been sighted by YEN.com.gh also showed Amanda's fiance wearing a white kaftan with blue designs which match her kente.

From the photos and video, the event was simple yet elegant. Wednesday's ceremony was a precursor to their main wedding which is expected to come off over the weekend.

Information gathered by YEN.com.gh suggests that the main event will be a bigger celebration with an elaborate Wonderland theme throughout.

Amanda Clinton loses her father

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that the former GFA presidential aspirant's father, Michael-John Christopher Clinton, had passed away.

As reported at the time, Amanda had confirmed the news of her father's passing in an exclusive chat.

The renowned lawyer eulogized her late father while she revealed details for the final funeral rites.

Amanda's twin sister marries

The unfortunate news of Mr. Clinton's demise was announced barely four months after the family celebrated the marriage of Amanda's twin sister, Bianca.

Bianca Akweley and Rexford Tetteh Allotey exchanged vows in a beautiful garden wedding on Saturday, September 25.

Photos and a video from the wedding ceremony which surfaced online at the time showed a very classy event.

Source: YEN.com.gh