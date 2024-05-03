Ghanaian prophet Bishop Ajagurajah has sent a message to Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, over his presidential ambitions

He said in an interview that the only way Cheddar can become President is by collaborating with Samia Nkrumah

He reiterated his earlier statement that Cheddar cannot win the 2024 presidential elections

Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Ajagurajah, has made another bold prediction regarding the potential presidential aspirations of Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

Ajagurajah, in an interview, asserted that the path to the presidency for Cheddar hinges on a strategic partnership between the New Force leader and the daughter of the former President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

In an interview on HitzFM, he categorically stated that Cheddar would only become President if he collaborated with Samia Nkrumah.

Cheddar aspires to be President of Ghana.

Renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako is among those who have declared their intentions to contest the 2024 presidential elections which will soon take place.

He has been rigorously campaigning to secure the bid. He has so far toured the Ashanti region, Volta, among others.

If given the nod, Cheddar, among other policies, has promised to dredge the sea to Kumasi to enable ships to dock in the city.

The New Force founder has also said he would facilitate business growth and catapult Kumasi into growth similar to that of Dubai.

Despite all the assurances of making Ghana a better place, Ajagurah has emphatically stated that Cheddar cannot win this year's elections.

