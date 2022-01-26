Former GFA ppresidential aspirant Amanda Akuokor Clinton's father, Michael-John Christopher Clinton, has passed away

Amanda Clinton confirmed the news of her father's passing in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh

The renowned lawyer eulogized her late father while she revealed details for the final funeral rites

Former GFA presidential aspirant Amanda Akuokor Clinton has lost her father, Michael-John Christopher Clinton. The 77-year-old passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022.

She exclusively confirmed the sad news of her father's demise in an interview revealing that he died in his sleep.

The family will hold the final funeral rites of Michael Clinton on February 17, 2022. The ceremony is expected to be held at the Ridge Church in Accra. It will an all-white ceremony.

Lawyer Amanda Clinton with her late dad, Michael-John Clinton Photo source: @amandaclintonglobal

Source: Instagram

Amanda Clinton eulogizes her father

Speaking of her late father, the renowned lawyer expressed the family's gratitude to him for being with their mother for more than 50 years. She also praised him for teaching his children to be tough and hardworking.

"My family thanks God for how my dad loved his wife for over 50 years and how he taught his children to be tough, entrepreneurial and hard-working. Psalm 90:10 says seventy years are given to us. He lived until 77 and such an honorable life it was," she told YEN.com.gh.

She added that it had been her father's life was worth celebrating because his last wish was to see his daughters break boundaries and enlarge their territory.

"One of the last things he said to his twin daughters was the doorway he saw which he wanted to be opened wider. We celebrate his life," she said.

Who is Michael-John Christopher Clinton?

Just like Amanda, her father was also a lawyer. Amanda revealed that he was called to the Bar in the United Kingdom.

Aside from his everyday work as lawyer, Mr Clinton wrote in many Intellectual Property journals worldwide. He enjoyed cruises with his wife every year as leisure

He is survived by his wife, Sheila, and three children Bianca, Amanda, and Michael-John junior. Bianca and Amanda are twins.

