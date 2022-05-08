Actress Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson flexed her mother for the first time in 2022 to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8

Actress and singer Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson has shown off her mother for the first time in 2022 to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8.

Mother's Day is observed in Ghana and several countries across the world to honour mothers and mother figures for their roles and contributions to their children.

The Ehwe Papa hit singer uploaded a photo of her mother with a sweet caption to celebrate the woman who has been an inspiration to her.

Photos of Yaa Jackson and her mum.

Source: Instagram

Yaa Jackson's mother sported a sparkly dress and wore heavy makeup to pose for the camera.

''Happy Mother’s Day my love,'' she shared along with the snap Sunday, May 8.

Several fans reacted to the rare image of the singer's mother. At the time of writing this report, the post had garnered no comments as it appeared she had turned off the comments section.

See the photo below:

Source: YEN.com.gh