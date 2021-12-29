Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, keeps growing fast as seen in a new video on social media

The two-year-old Maxin has grown past her age and is seen playing with her little friends in her mother's plush living room

Another celebrity kid, Kafui Danku's daughter, Baby Lorde, had gone to visit her at home and they played together

Many people have reacted to the video and observed that the children really had good fun at McBrown's house

Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, has grown very big and tall in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram.

The video is shared by Baby Lorde the First, who revealed in the caption that she had gone to McBrown’s house to visit her little sister and friend Baby Maxin.

They are four kids in all and are seen playing and running up and down in McBrown’s lavish hall.

The actress herself is seen showing Baby Lorde something in her aquarium and there is no doubt that mother and child were enjoying themselves.

Fan react to the video

The video has garnered massive reactions from fans with the majority of people commenting with love emojis.

Afia Amponsah, for instance, wrote that she loves everything about everyone in the video:

afiaamponsah5: “Love everything abt u guys God bless u allll”

Di Dibae described the video as lovely:

di_dibae: “Lovely.”

King Ifi loves that the kids had fun:

king_ifi: “You sure had fun.”

Dancing to Duduke with parents

Baby Maxin is a playful and adorable kid, as her videos and photos shared on social media show.

For instance, in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, she warmed hearts with a video dancing to Duduke.

The video published shows Baby Maxin giving some dance moves in the midst of her mother and father, Maxwell Mensah.

Baby Maxin speaks French and Twi

While given the chance to be playful, Baby Maxin is also very smart when it comes to books.

At her young age two, she is already learning many languages, including English, French, and her local dialect, Twi.

It seems McBrown is ready to make her child multilingual as she was spotted in a video learning French in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

In another report by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin was seen in the most adorable video ever speaking Twi with her mother.

Also, McBrown pleaded with Nana Aba Anamoah to help her raise Baby Maxin to speak eloquently as she does.

