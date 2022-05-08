A video of Ghanaian media personality, Naa Ashorkor and her son has caused quiet the stir on social media

As part of Mother's Day celebration, the young mother shared a clip of herself singing to her son and robbing his back

The all-grown boy got many reacting after telling his mother he is not enjoying the song she is singing

Well-known Ghanaian media personality Naa Ashorkor has recently got many people falling in love with a mother-son moment she was having on Mother's Day.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of the TV prensenter had her son sitting on her laps while she sang for him and robbed her hands on his back. At a point, Naa asked him if he likes the song and he blatantly said No.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 20,000 views with 147 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@milkmaid_gh commented:

He wants cocomelon That NO was deep

@sammykofi wrote:

ook at him pretending to be calm . Happy Mother’s Day dear friend

@rebeccaandoh replied:

When he is listening to a song from by Miss Patty or Cocomelon,how will he like yours.Naa me I like it wai.Happy mother' day

From @iamkeziah9:

Awwwww Naa thanks so much. Tho mum is no more, you made me shared tears with this song. God bless you Naa

@tititetterfio commented:

Awww the song reminds me of my childhood

Ohhh hahaaahahhahaah is the BIG NO for me! After all the energy! Happy Mother’s Day to you Naa! Beautiful moment

Watch the full video below;

