Star actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has got many people bursting into laughter after sharing a video on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video shared on her Tik Tok and reposted to Instagram was her way of wishing Muslims a happy Eid-al-Fitr and it turned out as a funny skit.

In the video, McBrown was dressed in white with a black and white hijab as she held a black doll on her chest like a little girl.

Nana Ama McBrown has got people laughing with her Eid wish Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The actress had a funny-looking makeup with long eyelashes and a big pair of earrings which had been provided by a video effect.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As if her funny look was not enough, McBrown cracked more ribs as she mimicked the voice of a Muslim lady who was soliciting contributions for a colleague after childbirth. Even at the parts where the lady fumbled with her English or goofed, McBrown did same giving off funny gestures.

McBrown's video stirs funny reactions from Tracey Boakye, others

The video from McBrown has stirred massive laughter on social media with many of her followers sharing funny reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh