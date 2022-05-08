Veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu recently celebrated in grand style as she turned 51 years old

The actress shared some beautiful photos on social media to commemorate the attainment of her new age

Mercy Asiedu's birthday photos triggered a number of reactions from her followers who have been impressed with her looks

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has turned a year older. Born in 1971, Asiedu celebrated her 51st birtdhday on Monday, May 9, 2022.

In celebration of her special day, Mercy Asiedu shared some beautiful photos on her Instagram page.

The photos, six in number, had the actress looking beautiful and full of smiles as she posed in three different outfits.

In the first two photos, the actress wore a gold-coloured dress mixed with purple. The next two was grey and white with gold-coloured objects in it. For the last two, she wore white with silver crystals in it.

All the photos had Mercy Asiedu rocking fine curly hair and complementing her looks with fine necklaces.

Sharing the photos, the Kuamwood star expressed gratitude to God for her life. She also thanked her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I, her children , family, and friends for their support.

"It is with great pleasure that I am here to celebrate another year of my life. I am grateful for surviving all the challenges throughout the last 365 days and turning a year older.

"It is beyond explanation how far I have come in life. I can’t believe I am a year wiser, more beautiful, happier and richer today!

"Thanks to God Almighty, my King (Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I), my Children, Family, @mesduahproductions_official, @adomtv, all colleagues, and friends," she said.

Mercy Asiedu's fans celebrate her

The photos have stirred loads of reactions from the actress' followers.

priscilla.quaye.908 said:

"You look so beautiful, happy birthday n live long ❤️."

afiaamankwaahtamakloe said:

"Glorious birthday Oheneyere. More years with good health and ❤️."

maamee_agyekumwaah said:

"Happy Birthday Mama I pray the Lord continue to bless and keep you safe ."

di.amond8663 said:

"Happy Blessed birthday to my beautiful mum May God bless you Oheneyere The love is deep ."

umaritodepromise1 said:

"Happy birthday to you may Allah bless your new age with good health and happiness in your life ❤️❤️❤️."

deanns_couture said:

"Happy birthday mama age in grace and God's favor be with u always.. Long life Ith good health is all I pray for u.. As well as blessings overflow in Jesus name, amen."

Mercy Asiedu twins with husband

