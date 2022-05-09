Actress and singer Hajia4Real's beautiful daughter Naila has turned six years old today, May 9, 2022

The Fine Girl hitmaker took to social media to share some lovely photos in celebration of Naila's birthday

Hajia4Real's photos and birthday message to Naila have received massive reactions on her Instagram page

Ghanaian singer, actress, and socialite Hajia4Real, known in private life as Mona Montrage Faiz, has shared beautiful photos of her daughter, Naila, on social media.

Naila, the only child of Hajia4Real, turned six years old on May 9, 2022. It was in celebration of the little girl's birthday that her mother shared the photos.

The photos posted on Hajia4Real's Instagram show Naila dressed in a white dress and sitting in front of a pack of flowers. She held a telephone and was full of smiles.

Sharing the photos, the singer described her daughter as her favourite person and her greatest source of joy.

"Today is my favourite person birthday..my baby @naila4real You are the reason behind all of my happiness. I will never be able to express how much I appreciate you in words. You are my greatest source of joy. My greatest source of pride is you.

"I am the happiest and proudest mother in this world. I love you so much, my daughter. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @naila4real," he said.

Later, Hajia4Real shared another photo of Naila dressed like a mermaid. She captioned:

"You have always expressed that you wanted to dress as a mermaid for your birthday so mummy made it happen..the happiness on your face when you saw your outfit...I would do anything to see your beautiful smile..happy birthday my love ❤️ @naila4real."

Hajia4Real's fans react to photos

The photos of Naila have triggered loads of reactions. Many of her mother's followers have admired her and joined in wishing her well.

kelvinemmanuelmcgee said:

"She’s so adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

02.02425022 said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous grow in grace ."

mzveegh said:

"Happy birthday beautiful princess ."

yerhelzzy3 said:

"Happy birthday little angel ."

yayra_nehssah said:

"Happy birthday my darling Naila."

