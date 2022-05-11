Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour's triplets turned two years old on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Their mother, Obofowaa, took to social media to celebrate their birthday with some beautiful photos and videos

The photos and videos of the adorable triplets got many of Obofowaa's followers excited and they share many reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour, is an excited mother. Her triplets are celebrating their birthday.

The triplets, two boys named Jesse and Jeremiah and a girl called Jeremie, were born on May 11, 2020, and thus have turned two years old. The naming ceremony of the kids was a star-studded event.

To mark the new age of the triplets, Ciara who is also known as Obofowaa took to social media to share some photos and videos on Instagram.

Obofour's triplets have turned 2 years old Photo source: @bofowaa

Source: Instagram

The first photos had two photos in which the boys wore white suits while the girl rocked a white dress and stood in-between her brothers.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sharing the photos, the proud mother indicated that the triplets had brought so much joy and happiness into her life.

"When I asked for the best things in my life from God, he brought you three into my ordinary life. You have added more joy, more happiness and more to my life. Happy birthday to your my sweet JJJ ❤️❤️❤️mummy love you ."

Later, Obofowaa shared a post including photos and videos. The photos had the triplets nicely dressed and looking so cute.

"You three came into my lives at unique moments, you all share wonderful qualities, something that brings pleasure. Happy Birthday my great triplets. Three is indeed better than one. Enjoy your special day.May the God lord bless and guide you may you guys never lack anything in life love you all my Happiness, Joy, and blessing.JJJ❤️❤️happy happy birthday to you all," she said.

Many people celebrate Obofour's triplets

Following the photos and videos of the triplets, many of the fans of Obofowaa have been celebrating them.

ridespeedx said:

"Eeeii Jeremie... she is a whole vibe HBD litties❤️."

mis_organic_abi said:

"The girl took your whole face ."

craft_nabak said:

"She looks so much like Ruth Kadiri. A star in the making. Happy birthday my dear. You are looking swaggish ❤️."

nhyiraba601 said:

"Awww Princess Jeremie wanted to twerk for Christ awww. Happy blessed birthday precious babies ."

akosua_twi_tikya said:

"Happy birthday triple j, I am praying to God to have just like you. ."

Obofowaa celebrates 34th birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Obofour's wife had turned 34 years old.

In celebration, the pastor's wife, who is popularly known as Obofowaa Ciara, released some stunning photos.

The photos showed Obofowaa dressed in fine and colourful kente while looking like a queen.

Source: YEN.com.gh