Naila4reall, the beautiful daughter of Mona Montrage better known as Hajia4reall, has wowed many social media users with a stunning video of herself.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram saw the pretty daughter of Hajia4reall playing inside their plush home.

Naila was seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse t-shirt over a pair of pink-coloured shorts.

She complimented her looks with a beautiful pink blazer as she licked a lollipop in her mother's plush Trassaco mansion.

Photos of Hajia4reall's and daughter. Source: @naila4reall

Source: Instagram

Naila also used the opportunity to show off her hairstyle which was nicely plaited and had been decorated with colourful ribbons.

Hajia4Reall’s daughter, Naila4Reall, has always given stunning fashion ideas for kids in the photos that she always shares on social media.

Noted as one of Ghana’s beautiful kid celebrities, Naila4Reall, is known to be a very beautiful girl who could even surpass her mother’s beauty.

Naila is still young but her photos and videos on social media show how fast and more beautiful she is growing with the passing of each day.

Of course, her fashionista and model mother Hajia4Reall herself is the one behind the girl’s beauty goals.

However, Naila is able to rock her fashion choices so well and to present herself like an adult fashionista would.

Source: YEN.com.gh