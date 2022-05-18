Jamaican Musician, Busy Signal has jumped unto Ghanaian Rapper, Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller hit song

Busy Signal went on his Instagram Live to share with his fans his rendition of the recently released hit song

Fans on the Jamaican Musician's Instagram Live were head over heels for his verse and many ended up tagging Black Sherif in the comment section

Jamaican Musician, Busy Signal has jumped unto Black Sherif's latest single, Kweku The Traveller.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Busy Signal was in a dark room while playing Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller through his speakers.

The Jamaican created his own rendition of the song which got many people tickling with excitement on his Instagram Live. Many went on to tag Black Sherif under the post and others hailing the Jamaican's verse on the hit song.

Official Video Of Kwaku The Traveller Finally Drops

Young rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, is set to release the official video of his Kwaku The Traveller hit song.

Black Sherif announced on his Instagram page on May 11, 2022, that the video for the song was ready and will be released soon.

The rapper shared a short clip from the music video. He revealed that the video was directed by David Nicol-sey.

Sharing the video, Black Sherif said:

"VISUALS FOR “KWAKU THE TRAVELLER” COMING SOON. LOVE U & THANK U. dir. by @davidnicolsey."

Video of Bob Marley's Son Rohan Jamming To Black Sherif's Kweku The Hustler

Meanwhile, Rohan Anthony Marley, a Jamaican entrepreneur and former football player who is also the son of reggae artist Bob Marley and Janet Hunt, shared a video of himself having a good time with Ghana's Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Rohan's verified Instagram handle, the superstar was seen in the comfort of his house playing Kwaku The Traveller in the background and visibly dissecting the lyrics of the song while nodding to it intermittently.

Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveler which is his newest release is simply breaking boundaries. The audio slide video has received over 6million views on Youtube in less than 4 weeks since it was released.

