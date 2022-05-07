Young and sensational artist Black Sherif has won his first Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) plaque.

He won the best hip-hop song of the year at the 23rd VGMAs held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. YEN.com.gh monitored the show on TV3.

Black Sherif's Second Sermon beat Abotre by Amerado Burner ft Black Sherif, Winning by Kwesi Arthur ft Vic Mensa, Coachella by Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur, Sika Aba Fie Rmx by Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Fameye, and Sore Rmx by Yaw TOG ft Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur

Black Sherif who walked on stage amidst cheers dedicated his award to his Zongo community, his fans, and his loved ones who have supported his music career.

