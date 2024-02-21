Famous Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe confused many of her Instagram followers when she posted a video from her time in the gym

In the video, she was captured running on the treadmill as her backside shook vigorously

The video got many of her fans criticising her, while others admired her curves in the comments

Accountant and curvy Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe turned many heads on social media when she dropped a video of one of the exercises she did in the gym.

Sheena Gakpe ran on the treadmill in the gym. Image Credit: @sheenagakpe

Sheena Gakpe exercised hard in the gym

In the video, Sheena Gakpe was dressed in her gym attire; a tight, long-sleeved blue top covered her waist trainer, accentuating her waistline, and a pair of tights hugged her backside.

The curvy model was seen pressing some buttons on the treadmill, which started the machine before she could run.

The camera recorded Miss Gakpe running with so much energy and seriousness on one of the treadmills in the gym. While running, her backside moved like waves, which caught the attention of many of her Instagram followers.

In the option, she wrote:

My safe space is the gym Watch only once okay

Below is a video of Sheena Gakpe showing off her massive backside while exercising on the treadmill.

Reactions to Sheena Gakpe's sultry video

While Sheena Gakpe's fans enjoyed the video, others were unhappy as they expressed their displeasure in the comments. Below are the videos from netizens:

esin.am said:

Sena, I respect you so much, but this is no cmon. You have all it takes as a lady. there's no need to do much. lv this for the hajia and those once.

wanlov said:

pls sorry i watched severally before reading the caption.

4eva_turnt said:

Artificial Intelligence at its finest

quamsexy said:

Haaaa jesu kilode

gurlboss_mimi said:

Eeii obaa wogye dien

kwakualonzo said:

So are u happy? Eiii

Source: YEN.com.gh