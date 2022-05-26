Kennedy Agyapong's teen daughter, Yvonne Agyapong, recently graduated from the Union Catholic High School in New Jersey in the United States

Yvonne who graduated as the valedictorian after sweeping many awards on the day delivered a powerful speech

The brilliant 18-year-old's speech which was mainly directed at her colleagues has found its way online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Yvonne Agyapong, one of the daughters of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, graduated high school in the United States on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Yvonne, the youngest of the seven daughters of Ken Agyapong known on social media, graduated from the Union Catholic High School, a private school in New Jersey.

The 18-year-old swept many awards on the day to emerge as one of two co-valedictorians among the 168 graduands.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter Yvonne delivered a powerful speech at her graduation Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Apart from impressing many people with her academic exploits, Yvonne also caught attention with her valedictory speech.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Addressing the congregation, Yvonne who spoke mainly to her colleagues urged them to never stop believing in themselves.

“I want you to have the confidence and inner strength to leave this lawn today and turn the world absolutely upside down, no matter what you do and how challenging it may be.

“You have 167 classmates who can’t wait to watch you do it. With that, I leave you with this advice for the road ahead: life will always be 100% worth living, but it might not always be worth loving, so I hope you can at least love every version of yourself along the arduous way.

Once again, it has been an honour to speak to you all. The biggest of congratulations to the Class of 2022!’’

You can watch Yvonne's speech and full graduation ceremony here

Adwoa Safo gushes as her son with Ken Agyapong excels in US school

The speech of Yvonne comes after her half brother, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong recently made their family proud with his academic excellence in the US.

Kelvin, the son of Ken Agyapong and Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo, also delivered a powerful speech before the student council of his school and left many impressed.

The mother who doubles as Gender Minister shared the video of Kelvin's speech on social media with a lovely caption.

Lovely video of Ken Agyapong's daughters at their sister's graduation drops

Meanwhile, Yvonne's graduation turned out to be a family get-to-together as Ken Agyapong and his many children attended.

A video has popped up showing the vociferous MP's children hailing and cheering him as they shared special moments.

Source: YEN.com.gh