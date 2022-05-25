Kennedy Agyapong's teen daughter, Yvonne Agyapong, has graduated from the Union Catholic High School in New Jersey in the United States

Yvonne who graduated as the valedictorian after sweeping many awards at the graduation has already got admissions to seven Ivy League Schools

A video and photos from the graduation ceremony of Yvonne have just emerged online showing her father and others

Yvonne Agyapong, one of the daughters of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, has made her father and the whole Agyapong family

Yvonne, the youngest of the seven daughters of Ken Agyapong known on social media, graduated from her school in the United States as the valedictorian.

Ken Agyapong's daughter who graduated from the Union Catholic High School, a private secondary school in New Jersey, graduated on Wednesday, May 25. According to the school's website, Yvonne formed part of 168 graduands.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, Yvonne, has graduated as a valedictorian

Source: Instagram

The 18-year-old emerged as the valedictorian emerging as the top student in many subject disciplines including Mathematics, English, Social Studies, and others.

A video from the graduation has been shared on the Instagram stories of Yvonne's elder brother, Kenneth Agyapong, who was at the graduation ceremony with their father and others.

In the video which has been reported on the Instagram page, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Yvonne is seen showing off some of her awards and explaining what they were for.

An inscription on the video which was repeated in voice by Kenneth indicated that his sister had got admissions into seven out of eight Ivy League Schools.

See the video below:

Photos from the graduation sighted on the school's Facebook page showed Yvonne delivering her speech as the valedictorian.

