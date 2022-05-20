Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo has been made proud by her son with Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong

Kelvin who schools in the US delivered a powerful speech before the student council of his school and left many impressed

The mother who doubles as Gender Minister shared the video of Kelvin's speech on social media with a lovely caption

Dome-Kwabenya MP and Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo is a happy mother at the moment as her son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, excels.

Kelvin, one of the two children Adwoa Safo has with Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong made his mother proud as he delivered a powerful speech in school.

The handsome-looking boy who lives and schools in the United States recently addressed his school's Students Council. His speech, a very impressive one, caught social media attention.

Adwoa Safo and Ken Agyappong's son delivered a powerful speech in school

His mother who was also intrigued by the content and delivery of Kelvin's speech took to social media to share videos.

Adwoa Safo and Ken Agyapong's son's speech

The videos sighted on the Gender Minister's Facebook page had Kelvin encouraging his colleagues to use their past experiences to make informed decisions for the future

"The past can not be undone, but because we lack understanding of what makes the past a lesson, we leave in constant fear. Every cloud has a silver lining, just because you lacked understanding of the past does not mean you can not make better decisions today.

"Trying to denounce or disregard things that took place in the past takes too much time and attention from the importance of living in the present. Life’s greatest lessons are learnt in pain, focus on having the present because everything that has a beginning also has ending," parts of Kelvin's speech read.

Sharing the videos, Adwoa expressed pride in her son with the hashtag #ProudMum.

"Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyepong delivers a speech before the Student Council of his school. #ProudMum," her caption read.

See the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh