General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah has showered praises on Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, she emphasised that Sarkodie is the greatest rapper in Africa

The fan base of Sarkodie, Sarknatives have praised Nana Aba Anamoah for how she holds the rapper in high esteem

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah has showered praises on Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

She has always hailed the rapper and has always spoken highly of him whenever she gets the chance to. According to the ace journalist and broadcaster, Sarkodie is the greatest rapper in Africa.

Expressing her deepest admiration for the 'Non Living Thing' crooner, she likened him to one of the greatest rappers in the world, American based rapper, Jay Z. She said:

Sarkodie is my Jay Z. He is the greatest rapper in Africa, she said in an interview on Asaase Radio.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Sarkodie. Photo Source: @thenanaaba @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When asked by host, Naa Ashokor on Asaase Radio why she is a die-hard fan of the rapper, she eulogised the rapper for his consistency and ability to maintain his record as the greatest lyricist in Africa.

My love for Sarkodie goes beyond music. I have a lot of respect and admiration for him. He is focused. He has done so well for himself and whenever look at Sark and see Jay Z. Sark over anybody in every department.

Fans admire how Nana Aba Anamoah eulogised Sarkodie

@reinhardfox3:

Have never regretted being a fan since 2008.

@LowreyColynx:

That's literally moi.

@1_solushyn:

My love for @thenanaaba has increased ❤️ sorry for any disrespect if you love Sarkodie automatically . I will love you trust me.

@Brytneymar:

goosebumps listening no lie here❤️❤️

Tracy must be shaking - Nana Aba's I love you message to Sarkodie as he marked his b'day causes stir

Rapper Sarkodie's birthday was nearly clouded by other trends on social media, but on Twitter, he took the number one spot for hours, thanks to his fans and Nana Aba Anamoah.

The media personality's heartfelt message to the Ghanaian rapper on his birthday on Saturday, July 10, immediately garnered hundreds of reactions and comments from fans.

''Happy birthday to Africa’s Greatest Rapper. (Your favourite rapper knows this). The apple of my eye. The greatest to ever do it. ''A man after my heart, @sarkodie I love you. Enjoy your big day,'' she said.

Her tweet immediately erupted commentaries from her followers and some fans of Sarkodie, saying the rapper's wife ''must be shaking'' and ''jealous''.

Source: YEN.com.gh