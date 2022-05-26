Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has released cozy photos with Highlife musician Dada KD on social media

Sharing the photos, Diana Asamoah urged her followers to 'save the date', and indicated that there was an upcoming event for the two

Some of the singer's fans have drawn their conclusions and have started congratulating her even though she did not give any details of the event

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has caused a stir on social media after releasing intriguing photos of herself and Highlife musician Dada KD.

The photos shared on Asamoah's Instagram page showed her dressed in a white robe with beads on her hand. Dada KD wore a white club t-shirt with black dots in it over a pair of black trousers.

Posing for the photos, Asamoah sat on a chair while the Highlife star stood beside her. In the first photo, both of them looked straight into the camera with Dada KD leaning on the chair. The second photo, Asamoah still looked into the camera while Dada KD fixed his eyes on her.

Sharing the photos which could easily be mistaken for a couple's pre-wedding photoshoot, Asamoah deepened the curiosity with her caption which suggests there is an upcoming event for the two.

"Save the date #slayforchrist," she said.

See the photos below:

Interestingly, Dada KD also shared the same with photos with the 'save the date' caption on Instagram while mention September 23 as the date.

“Finally,3rd September 2022 save the date Thanks...what’s being put together,None should try and set Asunder ❤️," he said.

Diana Asamoah's 'save the date' photos stir reactions

The photos from Diana Asamoah have got many of her followers into frenzy. While some think it is about music, other think 'save the date' has to do with marriage and are already congratulating her.

michellefavourmusic said:

"I can wait to see this ooo Mum congratulations ."

twicebeautiful_rentals said:

"You will make a wonderful couple."

nana_poku_agyemang_raphael_ll said:

"God’s the greatest."

nanapokuagyemanbismarck said:

"Wooowww... happy for you mum

