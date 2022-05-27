Kennedy Agyapong has narrated how one of his daughters who graduated from top university in the US 'rejected' a man because of his job

According to Ken Agyapong, his daughter was very much interested in the handsome young man who happens to his friend's nephew but after realising that he worked at UPS, she snubbed him

The Assin Central who was talking about his investments in his children backed the daughter saying he could not have spent so much for her to choose a UPS worker

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong's daughter once snubbed a young man who was interested in her because he did not have what she thought was a good job.

This was revealed by the MP as he talked about the investments he had made in his children and the high expectations he has of them.

Narrating how the incident happened, Ken Agyapoing disclosed that he once held a Thanksgiving Service at his house in America and a friend brought his nephew. The friend's nephew was so good-looking that he caught the attention of his daughters.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter rejected a man because of his job Photo source: The Announcer Newspaper

Source: Facebook

According to the MP, his daughters started asking questions wanting to know the background of the young man. Through their enquiries, it came out the young man worked at United Parcel Service (UPS).

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

For her daughters, a guy working at the lower echelons of UPS was not good enough so the particular daughter dropped her interest or whatsoever in the young man.

Kennedy Agyapong went on to praise his daughter, noting that he cannot pay $84,000 fees at UPenn (University of of Pennsylvania) only for her to go choose someone who virtually works as a delivery guy as her partner.. He maintained that his daughter was very right to snub the guy there and then.

Watch Ken Agyapong's video as sighted on Tik Tok:

Kennedy Agyapong finally speaks on his 'brilliant' daughter's academic excellence in the US

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the academic achievements of one of his daughters, Yvonne, in the United States

Yvonne graduated from the Union Catholic High School in New Jersey as the valedictorian after sweeping so many awards

The proud father who was at the graduation ceremony pointed to the Ewe roots of Yvonne with smiles

Lovely video of Ken Agyapong's daughters at their sister's graduation drops

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne's graduation turned out to be a family get-to-together as Ken Agyapong and his many children attended.

A video popped up showing the vociferous MP's children hailing and cheering him as they shared special moments.

Source: YEN.com.gh