Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the academic achievements of one of his daughters, Yvonne, in the United States

Yvonne graduated from the Union Catholic High School in New Jersey as the valedictorian after sweeping so many awards

The proud father who was at the graduation ceremony pointed to the Ewe roots of Yvonne with smiles

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong enjoyed a proud daddy moment as one of his daughters, Yvonne, excelled in school in the United States.

Yvonne graduated from the Union Catholic High in New Jersey as a valedictorian. She swept awards in subject disciplines including Spanish, English, and Mathematics, among others at the graduation ceremony.

As of the time of her graduation, she had received offers of admission from 15 top universities including seven of the original eight Ivy League schools.

Kennedy Agyapong is proud of his daughter, Yvonne

Source: Facebook

The 18-year-old delivered a powerful speech to climax her special day as one of the two co-valedictorians.

After the graduation, the Assin Central MP expressed happiness and pride in the fact that a Ghanaian child has come out on top in the midst of whites.

He thus urged other parents to encourage their children to study hard and know that the sky is their limit.

Speaking to the Announcer Newspaper, the proud father revealed that Yvonne was one of three girls he had with an Ewe woman. He stated that Yvonne's elder sisters had also excelled in academics and attended top universities.

"The first one went to University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), the second went to John Hopkins University, and she is going to Yale University. They are all Ewe girls from Adidome," he said.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Yvonne's graduation turned out to be a family get-to-together as Ken Agyapong and his many children attended.

A video popped up showing the vociferous MP's children hailing and cheering him as they shared special moments.

In a related story, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong recently made their family proud with his academic excellence in the US.

Kelvin, the son of Ken Agyapong and Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo, also delivered a powerful speech before the student council of his school and left many impressed.

The mother who doubles as Gender Minister shared the video of Kelvin's speech on social media with a lovely caption.

Source: YEN.com.gh