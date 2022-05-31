Handsome Man Impresses Many With Old School Moves, Gets Pretty Ladies Checking Him Out
- A video of a grown man busting some moves at a tavern has been doing the rounds on social media
- In the footage, the gent is seen sporting a classic pantusla attire as he dances to a kwaito tune while holding his drink
- Both the people in the clip, as well as online netizens, were left impressed by his old school moves and kasi flair
A vibey gent had South African netizens quite impressed after a video of him busting some fire panstula moves went viral.
The video was shared on Facebook by BackYard Sessions and shows the man dressed in a golf shirt and Dikies trousers, sneakers, and a bucket – classic pantsula gear – as he busts some moves to a kwaito tune at what appears to be a pub or tavern.
The video has gained over 91K views and a lot of praise online as netizens lauded the man on his dance skills and natural kasi flair. Check out some of the comments below:
Mmantletlere Leputu wrote:
“This is not how we used to dance for these kinda songs. Kwaito.”
Mthunzi Vundla responded:
“I will always choose pantsula.”
Ronald Mabuza said:
“Dickies and all stars are made for dancers.”
Phuti George Chipu reacted:
“Pantsula for life, gone are those days.”
Paula Saul replied:
“Oh my, the ladies at back are so impressed.”
Ndibabalenkosi Qihele II said:
“My brother is still trending.”
Praise Nhlakanipho Khumalo commented:
“Back in the days ai manje. That was the real music kwaito 4 life.”
