Social media star Shatta Bandle has shared a video of himself babysitting a baby reported to be his daughter

The video shows Bandle cradling the baby girl and showering her with kisses while singing a lullaby for her

Bandle's daddy duties video has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who seem stunned

Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle, known in private life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has flaunted a baby girl on social media.

In a new video that was originally shared by Shatta Bandle's Tik Tok, the diminutive character is seen sitting on a couch with the baby in his arms.

Cradling the baby girl, Shatta Bandle is all over her with kisses in a manner that looks very emotional. At a point, Bandle sings a lullaby for the girl who held onto his t-shirt.

Shatta Bandle's baby

While Shatta Bandle did not give many details about the baby, his caption read 'family'. This only suggests they are family. But many have assumed that she is his daughter.

It will be recalled that Shatta Bandle was reported to have welcomed a baby girl with his 'unknown' baby mama.

Photos even emerged showing Bandle and some of his family members had gone to hold the naming ceremony for the new baby.

If the baby being cradled by Shatta Bandle happens to be her daughter as reports suggest, it will be the first time her image has surfaced online after the time of the naming ceremony.

Watch the video as reposted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Ghanaians share opinions on Shatta Bandle's video

The vido of Shatta Bandle and the baby girl has stirred loads of reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the opinions shared on the video below:

justmeeekeg said:

"This kiss di33 am scared for the baby. No be small teeth marks ."

efiaserwaablessingno1 said:

"Why is he disturbing the baby like that?"

shee_reigns

"The kid self taller Dan him."

joyceadusarpong said:

"How can he father this child, e child is long n he's short this can't be possible ."

ofori835 said:

"The baby is even heavier than him."

sugarantdoll said:

"Looks like baby needs saving, rough handling is too much (nya abotr3) ,kiss ur baby no p but do it with care (hygiene pls)."

Shatta Bandle's brother pops up

Meanwhile, a photo of a brother of Shatta Bandle recently dropped online for the first time and Ghanaians could not keep calm over it.

Shatta Bandle was seen seated close to his brother with his arm over his shoulders. The brothers look so much alike and have the same features. YEN.com.gh has learned that he is Shatta Bandle’s younger brother.

