Renowned media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah will have her name flown around the moon

Sharing the exciting news on Twitter, she also urged her followers to take an interest in the NASA Artemis mission

People share thoughts on this exciting news as some talk about Nana Aba's love for Astrology

General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah will have her name flown around the moon.

Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Twitter

Taking to her official Twitter page, she announced that her name, "Nana_Aba Anamoah" will be flown around the moon by the NASA Artemis 1.

According to the official website of Space.com, Artemis 1 is currently scheduled to launch no earlier than late May 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Nana Aba Anamoah who is also an Astronomy lover urges her followers to also take an interest as well.

Sharing the exciting news on Twitter, she said:

@NASA will be flying my name around the moon on the @NASAArtemis mission ❤️You should take an interest too.

On the official website of NASA, it states that with Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

They stated that they will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon. Then, they will use what they have learnt on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap in sending the first astronauts to Mars.

Some reactions to the news and Nana Aba's love for Astrology

@jacob_youngster:

The way she loves NASA only God knows when she'll be on board

@osheduuu:

I've been interested in NASA and all their missions since I was a kid. How do I get my name on this too?

@ekow_Sarkcess:

Wow.. congratulations madam

@bubbly_lovey:

My fave

@akwasibugati:

Congratulations

