General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah has emphasised that her clap back game is one of the strongest one could ever find.

The ace journalist has been known to respond to critics who try to attack her on social media.

In an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Between Hours show on Asaase Radio, she said that when one goes after critics, their clap back must be good and has to be good.

She stated that:

People just hide behind social media to misbehave. And they seem to think that some of us are not human beings, we don’t have red blood running through our veins.

She further stated that one advice she gives people is that they enable trolls if they don't respond to them when they troll them in a very bad way. She stressed that:

They will continue to do that.

With Nana Aba Anamoah having the title of being the reigning queen for clap backs, she emphasised that:

You can’t bully me on social media. It’s impossible.

She added that as part of her morning routine, she spends about 10 minutes to scroll through Twitter to respond to tweets she has been tagged in.

Because they are buying data to tweet at you. But if I see it, I will respond. If I don't respond to your tweet, it means I didn't see it. If someone comes at you, your clap back must be good.

Fans react to how Nana Aba Anamoah deals with trolls

nanaekua200:

some of her words can get you a bed at korle bu emergency ward

chmpzinc:

That doesn't sound right. How are you enabling trolls if you choose not to respond? Silence is golden... and frankly, you give them the buzz they were searching for once they have your attention. Trolls deserve no mind at all, nothing. They need to wallow in the swill with their bitterness.

juliana_opokua:

there no dull moment with her

yaabrepomaa87:

Queen of punchlines

salomeconney21:

I really like the way you speak the Grammar

akuapee9:

Sis Aba is not a hypocrite and I love that❤️

mzz_senna:

I agree! Fight extreme with extreme!

