She has cautioned him to desist from speaking about the social media banter currently going on between herself and Deloris Frimpong Manso

The Ningo-Prampram MP would be the next person the Actress would go after following her recent jab at Delay and Chairman Wontumi

Ghanaian Actress and Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger has issued a strong warning to MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George.

The MP is the next in line of people the Actress has gone after, since her recent online altercation with host of The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Sam George. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @samgeorgegh

Source: Instagram

In a post on Instagram, Afia Schwar did not state what the background issue was. However she warned the MP to desist from whatever he is doing to provoke her.

Someone should warn and the word is warn Sam whatever George.. As for me I will assist you to trend...I am warning you.

With the month coming to an end, she pleaded with him to not to try her if he wants a peaceful June.

If you don't want a peaceful June try me!!!!.

Delay and Afia Schwar have seemingly been at each other's throat after it was alleged that Chairman Wontumi snubbed Afia Schwar for Delay for a presenter position at Wontumi FM.

However, reports say Sam George made some remarks concerning the banter between the two female media personalities.

In response to the remarks, Afia posted a photo on Instagram and a portion of the caption read:

Social Media MP, what's your business in women's fight?? Did you tell your wife before jumping in this gutter,? Its about to be a swimming competition in the gutters...TRY ME!!! You see the slaps your mouth earned you...use that same energy on your fellow men who slapped the living day light out of you on national TV.

